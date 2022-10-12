AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau announced its Shred Day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Med Center parking lot, located at 3501 Soncy in Amarillo, giving the community a chance to shred unwanted personal documents in a safe and secure way.

Organizers explained that protecting personal information will help in protecting a person’s identity as personal account numbers, social security numbers, and more personal information can be used to create fake identities.

Those interested can bring pre-approved credit card offers, along with documents that contain social security numbers, and bank or credit account numbers to the event. Organizers noted that photos, x-rays, plastic bags, binder clips, or anything besides paper do not need to be shredded.

The event is quick and easy with organizers stating that participants can drive up and drop off their documents to shred.