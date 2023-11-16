AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee announced that it will host a naming ceremony on Thursday for an upcoming public pocket park at 918 South Houston St., after previously obtaining the land with City of Amarillo ARPA funds.

The BNPC said that it will host its public naming event at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at the site for the new park, after the BNPC board members chose the winning name from 19 submitted entries. On Thursday the event is expected to feature the reveal of the new park sign.

BNPC officials said that the committee’s goal for the new park lot will be to revitalize the lot with a range of new equipment and features, including:

23 trees and 23 flower pots;

Four tables with seating and umbrellas;

Five seats;

Four trash cans;

Three pole lights;

A decorative metal fence;

A 12-space bike rack;

Two monument signs;

Landscaping and solar lights;

Free Wi-Fi;

A storage building;

Parking for food trucks and other vendors;

A future covered stage for celebrations and events; and

A future playground.

According to organizers, the committee will aim to open the park in June 2024, which will be open to the public 24/7.

Further information on the BNPC and its projects can be found on the committee’s website.