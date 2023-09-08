AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by organizers, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will host a two-day fall “Beautify El Barrio” cleanup event on Friday and Saturday at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo grounds and its surrounding neighborhood in preparation for the beginning of the 100th Tri-State Fair & Rodeo season.

According to the BNPC, volunteers will meet on Friday and Saturday at the Fairgrounds at 3301 East 10th Ave., at Entrance 2, at 9 a.m. to clean the area with support from sponsors, the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo, Access Community Credit Union, and Xcel Energy.

The schedule for both days included:

Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cleaning the Fairgrounds, the streets to Manhattan Street, south on Quarterhorse Drive, and the alley behind 918 South Houston Donuts and a 12:30 p.m. lunch served by the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Cleaning the streets and alleys from 10th South Grand to I-40 City of Amarillo Mobile Vaccine Clinic staff will offer free and low-cost vaccines



The BNPC said that it will provide hand sanitizer, 80 safety vests, trash bags, and plastic and leather gloves for volunteers. However, the organization asked that volunteers wear long sleeves, long pants, and bring their own bug spray and weed eaters.

Further information on the BNPC and its events can be found here.