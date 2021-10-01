Amarillo Barrio Neighborhood Committee to unveil first monument, announce fundraising campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC) board is set to unveil their first El Barrio monument and fundraising campaign kickoff at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wed. Oct. 13 from 11:00 a.m. to noon, according to a press release by BNPC.

The release explained that the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Amarillo Chamber of commerce will host the ceremony, located at Fiesta Foods employee parking lot (SE Corner of 10th South Arthur), while Barrio resident, Sefe Lujan, will cut the ribbon.

In addition, the BNPC board of directors, the BNPC Advisory Committee, and 25 sponsors will be recognized, with the public having the opportunity to take photos with the Sod Poodles mascot and the Amarillo Public Health vaccine mobile van present from 10:00 a.m. to noon, the release said.

The Public Health staff will administer free Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and free Pfizer booster vaccines for individuals who received the first vaccine six months ago. The Amarillo Fire Department will be in attendance to sign up people, 18 years and older, who will take their November exam and meet their mascot, sparky, the release added.

The public can donate to the BNPC and sign up for the BNPC membership group, Los Compañeros. at $10 per individual, and $15 per family. BNPC stated that your name will be entered for the two door prize drawings of a homemade El Barrio quilt and a homemade toy box. Individual will be entered once for the $10 individual membership or twice for the $15 family membership.

The fundraising goal, according to BNPC, is $3.12 million, with the funds going toward the 10th Avenue Streetscape project, which will include decorative street lamps, ADA accessible sidewalks and cross walks, cedar elm trees, benches on 10th Avenue from Garfield to Ross Street, and more materials.

The BNPC stated, the public is invited to participate in the fundraising campaign, which includes picking up a free coloring bank for your child to color and collect change to donate towards the project. The banks can be returned to any Amarillo National Bank (ANB) branch to deposit in the BNPC 10th Avenue Streetscape Project account. ANB sponsored 250 child coloring banks.

For more information on the ceremony or to donate to BNPC, contact Teresa Kenedy, President at (806) 437-6592, visit the website here or email bnpamarillo@gmail.com.