AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee recently released information on business classes for adults and internet safety classes for kids that will be offered in both English and Spanish.

Officials detailed the following business sessions for adults are set from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m:

April 4 — Starting Your New Business session at the Alamo Community Center, located at 1502 S. Cleveland; Learn tools for starting a new business including how to collect sales tax and market a new business; Dinner will be provided by Teddy Jack’s;

May 2 — Entrepreneurs Supporting Your Business at the West Texas A&M University Enterprise Center, located at 2300 N. Western;

June 6 — Financing for Your Business at WT’s Enterprise Center, located at 2300 N. Western.

Visit wtsbdc.com/elbarrio for information on the business sessions.

The Amarillo Barrio is also offering free internet safety classes for 3rd-4th graders from Sanborn and Glenwood Elementary Schools that will run from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday until Dec. 12.

The classes, located at the Alamo Community Center, will teach internet safety, digital literacy, and Banking 101 along with providing parents with free snacks and childcare for Pre-K to Second-grade children.

Email bnpamarillo@gmail.com or call 806-437-6592 for more information on the internet safety sessions.