AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Association of Realtors recently established a disaster relief fund that will effort to aid those who were affected by the recent disasters in our area.

Jason Ault, chairman of the board of the Amarillo Association of Realtors, said the association is tapping into a relief fund that was created by their state organization, Texas Realtors. He said the relief fund will aim to aid individuals and families that were displaced by the flooding in Potter and Randall County, as well as those affected by the tornado in Perryton.

“It’s a fund that is donated to by realtors all over the state of Texas. It’s for use for people who have been displaced from their primary residence, from their home. It doesn’t actually have to be a home that they have owned, it can also be an apartment. If they have incurred costs from being displaced, they can apply for up to $1,000 in assistance if they have the receipts that they can back that up with. And we can have that dispersed through our realtor relief fund,” he said.

Ault said the application can be completed online or in person.

“Currently we do have a link to it on our Facebook page. We also have the ability to print out a copy for you to fill out by hand if needed. We can handle that here at our office and we would submit that. The deadline to submit that is July 31, so we’ve got a week left to do that,” he said.

According to Ault, the fund will offer financial aid to help with temporary housing, and he hopes that relief fund will make a difference.

“We hope to be able to help at least a little bit with people who had the cost they have had from losing their home or being displaced from their home. You know just a little bit of help, we would be glad to do that. So, hopefully, it will make a difference just so they can get by,” he said.