AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced Courtney White, assistant city attorney for Amarillo, was nominated to run for president-elect of the Texas Young Lawyers Association (TYLA).

The city said White, is one of two nominees approved by the TYLA Board of Directors.

The campaign begins March 1 and voting in the State Bar of Texas elections starts April 1 and ends May 2.

“It is an honor to be nominated to campaign for president-elect of the Texas Young Lawyers Association,” said White. “I am looking forward to the campaign and this opportunity to serve.”

The city said the TYLA and its members serve the governmental and administrative function of promoting public service by attorneys in their respective communities.