Amarillo, as well as Potter and Randall County to receive Coronavirus Recovery Funds as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter and Randall Counties and the City of Amarillo will all be receiving funds established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Potter County will be receiving $22.8 million, Randall County will receive $26.7 million and the City of Amarillo will receive between $39 and $42 million.

“Together we are getting a good sum of money to help with whatever we think we need to help with,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

According to the American Rescue Plan Act, recipients may use the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to support public health expenditures, address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers or invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

Both the City and Potter County said they are trying to figure where the money needs to go.

“What our finance team is doing, is they are going through the FAQs that have been released by the U.S. Treasury Department and they are starting to figure out all the eligible uses,” said Amarillo Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs.

The City of Amarillo will be holding a public meeting on May 17th that will include both counties as well to receive input from the public on how they would like the city to use those funds.

“It’s a chance for our citizens to come and talk to us and tell us about the needs or the uses that they would like to see the city use those American Rescue Plan dollars towards,” said Storrs.

Storrs added that this money can save them from a budget standpoint as projects could be completed with this money.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said that she would like to help out non-profits in the county with the money that they received, but the county will hold a meeting on May 12th to discuss what the money will go towards.

“We’re going to sit down and hopefully we’ll know more by then of what we can spend it on, but we will talk about what we would like to spend it on and see if we can just come up with a plan,” added Tanner.

Local governments should expect to receive funds in two payments, with 50% being provided in the beginning of May 2021 and the rest being delivered 12 months later.

