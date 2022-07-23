AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo Art Institute announced that they are hosting their annual “All Things Artful Art Festival” from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Amarillo Art Institute building located at 3701 Plains Blvd in Amarillo.

Officials stated that the times have been adjusted this year to help combat the heat and allow for a fun after-dark experience.

The festival will feature music by Mary Lyn and Dean Yates. There will be interactive art, a silent auction, art demonstrations, food, beer, Best of the Southwest awards, and an update on the progress at Sunset.

Tickets for the event are $20 per person and $10 per child. Proceeds will go towards the Amarillo Art Institute. The Amarillo Art Institute mission is to inspire, educate, and enrich lives through art.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Amarillo Art Institute Facebook Event.