AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Art Institute will be hosting its All Things Artful Art Festival Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take place at the Arts in the Sunset Center at 3701 Plains Blvd.

Rachel Flores, the Amarillo Art Institute executive director, said that the festival is the annual fundraiser for the art institute. She said they decorate the whole space in the designated theme and it is a place where people can have fun.

“It’s just basically a big party where we all get together and celebrate art. So there’s food, drinks, music, and we do the Best of the Southwest Show awards,” Flores said.

The theme for the festival this year is Visions of Dreamland. Flores said when choosing a theme for the festival, organizers focus on things that are happening at the art institute or in the world at that time.

“So last year’s theme was Sunset Rising which was really to indicate our building rising from the ashes. And this year having Visions of Dreamland is more coinciding with our dreams and what we foresee our future looking like here,” Flores detailed.

According to Flores, the event is laid back and is a great way to support the arts. She said people who attend the festival can also create art themselves.

“We have several interactive activities that you can play around with and take home with you, as well as getting to visit and shop with local artists,” noted Flores. “So it’s just a great way to support the arts and help the community get more awareness.”

Flores said it is important for the art Institute to have the support of the community.

“We use it as a way to bring people into our building and showcase what we offer. And so it’s definitely kind of the catalyst of our year and really ends up turning into a lot more memberships and people joining, people coming to art walks, and just being more engaged in our facility,” she said.

Flores said tickets for the All Things Artful Art Festival are $20 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased at the gate or on the Arts in the Sunset website.