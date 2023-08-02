AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — First Friday Art Walks are back at the Arts in the Sunset Center and one will be taking place this Friday. This will be the 4th art walk since the center reopened.

Rachel Flores, the Amarillo Art Institute executive director, said First Friday Art Walks include an interactive art aspect, music, and food. She said people can meet some of the studio artists and have fun.

“First Friday Art Walks are just a place for the community to come and enjoy art, experience art, and support local artists. And I think it is always a fun atmosphere. It’s very informal,” said Flores. People can just come in with whatever they are wearing. It’s not a dress-up type of thing. But it’s a good evening. It’s family-friendly. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Flores said it’s important to have events like art walks because the community can support and engage with local artists.

“I think that the art community here in Amarillo is actually really rich. And I think a lot of people in our community know that, but aren’t always sure how to be supportive of that. And so it’s really important that we have events like free, available art walks that people can come and experience art, and engage with art in a way that is not intimidating and a way that supports the artists here that are local and live in Amarillo,” she said.

According to Flores, the artists benefit from this event because it helps spread the word about their art and awareness for themselves.

“I think having opportunities for the public to actually come in on a regular basis, a monthly basis, to get to meet and engage with the artists and build relationships is hugely helpful for our artists,” expressed Flores. “You never know when someone is going to see someone that is interested in having a commission piece or a mural or something like that. They’ll be able to go ‘Oh yeah I know this artist that I talked to at the art walk’ and so it’s just connections for our artists to be able to just get their name out there and get their work out there.”

Flores said the event is free for the public to attend. She said the event will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and she encourages everyone to come check out the artists.