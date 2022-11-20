AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group (AATAG) is set to host “Transgender Day of Remembrance” at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Amarillo College in the concert hall lobby.

According to an AATAG flyer, the event is to remember and honor the memories and lives of the ones that were lost and also the opportunity to grieve with people who may be in the same position.

Officials encourage guests to park in parking lot 5 or 6.

AATAG said the event will start with candlelight, followed by speakers and refreshments will also be available from local vendors.