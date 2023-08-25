AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department posted an update on Friday morning detailing that the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System team has continued to work to put out grassfires that have recently sparked across the state.

According to the department, the TIFMAS team as of Friday morning had most recently been involved in responding to multiple fires, including:

The Double Back Fire in Johnson County, 1,400 acres;

The Crooked Creek Fire in Jack County, 140 acres;

The Craft Fire in Jack County, 1,112 acres;

The Cedar Top Fire in Knox County, 2,308 acres;

The Monkey Creek Fire in Hardeman County, 2,642 acres;

The Bird Fire in Cottle County, 140 acres; and

The Hill Top Fire in Taylor County, 200 acres.

Most of the fires listed lasted for multiple days in the first half of August, with one of the most recent – the Hill Top Fire in Taylor County – having been reported as contained by the Texas A&M Forest Service on Wednesday after burning for the better part of a week.

As detailed on the Texas A&M Forest Service web page, the service maintains TIFMAS and includes grants, training and qualifications and mobilization systems to use local resources statewide in disaster situations, after first being used during Hurricane Ike. Further information on the program can be found here.

As hot and dry weather conditions across the state, the Forest Service and TIFMAS have continued to report numerous fires across the state impacting thousands of acres and spanning multiple days at a time. Noted on the most recently updated incident maps, many of the ongoing fires as of Friday morning were located in Central and East Texas.

Those active fires on Friday morning included those such as the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County, which had impacted about 3,000 acres in the area of the Angelina National Forest.

The most recent map of active outdoor burn bans included the vast majority of Texas and six counties around the Texas Panhandle region, as local and state officials continue to navigate a summer of disaster and emergency situations around the region exacerbated by weather conditions.