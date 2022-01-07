Amarillo area reports 697 new COVID-19 cases, 154 recoveries

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery's family asked a judge to show no lenience Friday in sentencing three white men convicted of murder for chasing the running Black man in pickup trucks, cutting off his escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.

During the sentencing hearing, Arbery's sister recalled her brother's humor, describing him as a positive thinker with a big personality. She told the judge her brother had dark skin “that glistened in the sunlight," thick, curly hair and an athletic build, factors that made him a target to the men who pursued him.