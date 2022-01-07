Amarillo area reports 697 new COVID-19 cases, 154 recoveries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 697 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 154 recoveries.

Potter County reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 recoveries.

Randall County reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.96%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2268323
Beaver7159561
Briscoe1887252
Carson63729874
Castro1,140421,410
Childress1,846241,806
Cimarron4292326
Collingsworth34911442
Cottle2009247
Curry9,2461358,114
Dallam1,159331,350
Deaf Smith2,7111013,545
Donley32018671
Gray3,086994,128
Hall52916606
Hardeman40314446
Hansford487271,192
Hartley7892962
Hemphill7673750
Hutchinson3,4741144,173
Lipscomb42014462
Moore2,715943,639
Ochiltree1,488391,614
Oldham2186394
Parmer1,113451,591
Potter28,29861725,425
Quay1,605311,369
Randall29,65240526,707
Roberts1101113
Roosevelt3,630833,047
Sherman24116296
Swisher1,024261,510
Texas4,624394,049
Union55912434
Wheeler73515824
TOTAL105,2372,147103,745

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss