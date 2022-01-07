Amarillo area reports 697 new COVID-19 cases, 154 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 697 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 154 recoveries.
Potter County reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 recoveries.
Randall County reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.96%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|226
|8
|323
|Beaver
|715
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|188
|7
|252
|Carson
|637
|29
|874
|Castro
|1,140
|42
|1,410
|Childress
|1,846
|24
|1,806
|Cimarron
|429
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|349
|11
|442
|Cottle
|200
|9
|247
|Curry
|9,246
|135
|8,114
|Dallam
|1,159
|33
|1,350
|Deaf Smith
|2,711
|101
|3,545
|Donley
|320
|18
|671
|Gray
|3,086
|99
|4,128
|Hall
|529
|16
|606
|Hardeman
|403
|14
|446
|Hansford
|487
|27
|1,192
|Hartley
|789
|2
|962
|Hemphill
|767
|3
|750
|Hutchinson
|3,474
|114
|4,173
|Lipscomb
|420
|14
|462
|Moore
|2,715
|94
|3,639
|Ochiltree
|1,488
|39
|1,614
|Oldham
|218
|6
|394
|Parmer
|1,113
|45
|1,591
|Potter
|28,298
|617
|25,425
|Quay
|1,605
|31
|1,369
|Randall
|29,652
|405
|26,707
|Roberts
|110
|1
|113
|Roosevelt
|3,630
|83
|3,047
|Sherman
|241
|16
|296
|Swisher
|1,024
|26
|1,510
|Texas
|4,624
|39
|4,049
|Union
|559
|12
|434
|Wheeler
|735
|15
|824
|TOTAL
|105,237
|2,147
|103,745