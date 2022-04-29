AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and one COVID-19-related death, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases. This brings the county’s total to 35,855 cases, 753 deaths, and 35,053 recoveries.

Randall County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death. The county’s total is 38,400 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,838 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.21% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 2;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 0;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 962;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 832;

Available staffed hospital beds: 196;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 132.