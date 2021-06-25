Amarillo area records lowest unemployment rate in the state, still plenty of jobs employers need to fill

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for Washington to immediately stop paying out-of-work Americans an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, Friday, May 7, saying the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Texas’ unemployment rate continues to drop, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) said the Amarillo area recorded the lowest rate in the state for May.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle said there are still plenty of jobs employers need to fill.

“Texas is definitely open for business. Amarillo is open for business,” said Phillip Flores, Business Representative, Workforce Solutions Panhandle

Workforce Solutions Panhandle is hosting several hiring events each week.

“We have about almost 7,000 posting in the area so employers are definitely looking right now,” said Flores.

Flores said Amarillo’s economy has always been strong, but it is still bouncing back from COVID.

“We’re trying to get back to where we were pre-COVID. But some businesses grew through COVID. So it’s not that they’re filling jobs that that are vacant from because of the pandemic. These are new jobs that were created due to the pandemic, or even through the pandemic,” continued Flores.

WSP also provides services for job seekers.

“People do want to work. It’s just important for them to know that we’re here. Our services are here, whether it’s job search they need, whether it’s help paying for childcare that they need. They know that they can come to us,” said Flores.

Texas Workforce Commissions Spokesman Cisco Gamez said the Amarillo area’s unemployment rate is 3.9% for May.

“I think it’s looking good in your area. Certainly though, if you are unemployed at this time, you know, finding a job is important or finding a new career path is important,” said Gamez.

Especially as federal pandemic benefits are ending as of Saturday, June 26.

“If you’re receiving regular unemployment benefits right now, the $300 is going to go away…but TWC can continue to pay you regular benefits after that date, as long as you remain eligible, and you haven’t exhausted your benefits, your state benefits,” said Gamez.

Phillip Flores said employers can call Workforce Solutions Panhandle for job postings, hiring events, and more, at no charge.