Amarillo area public housing to receive $677K in COVID-19 relief funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senator John Cornyn announced that public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Amarillo area received federal grants totaling $677,328.
The funding is will help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, according to Senator Cornyn.
The funding is part of the CARES Act and is coming through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The CARES Act is meant to help prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.
Senator Cornyn said, “The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must. I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Amarillo area an important priority during the outbreak.”
Below, you can see how the federal grant is being distributed throughout the Amarillo area.
|Recipient
|City
|County
|Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
|Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
|Housing Authority of Childress
|CHILDRESS
|CHILDRESS
|$ 24,286.00
|$ 1,950.00
|Housing Authority of Wellington
|WELLINGTON
|COLLINGSWORTH
|$ 16,252.00
|Housing Authority of Clarendon
|CLARENDON
|DONLEY
|$ 25,995.00
|Housing Authority of McLean
|MCLEAN
|GRAY
|$ 5,070.00
|Housing Authority of Memphis
|MEMPHIS
|HALL
|$ 30,969.00
|Housing Authority of Spearman
|SPEARMAN
|HANSFORD
|$ 4,727.00
|$ 8,684.00
|Housing Authority of Borger
|BORGER
|HUTCHINSON
|$ 66,376.00
|$ 106,160.00
|Panhandle Community Services
|AMARILLO
|POTTER
|$ 184,294.00
|City of Amarillo
|AMARILLO
|POTTER
|$ 150,120.00
|Housing Authority of Canyon
|CANYON
|RANDALL
|$ 20,404.00
|$ 1,428.00
|Housing Authority of Tulia
|TULIA
|SWISHER
|$ 28,591.00
|$ 2,022.00
