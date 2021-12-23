Amarillo Area Infusion Center to provide different treatment for COVID-19 patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that the Amarillo Area Infusion Center will begin to provide COVID-19 patients with a different drug called Sotrovimab starting on Friday, Dec. 24. They said this comes after new recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS).

In a press release, the city explained Sotrovimab will replace Bamlanivimab and Regeneron to treat patients who are eligible for the treatment at the infusion center. Due to limited supplies, the center located at 808 S. Johson St. prioritizes treatment for the most vulnerable patients.

The release also stated the infusion center does not provide COVID-19 vaccines and the new directive from the CDC and TDSHS will not impact vaccines’ availability or efficacy.

According to the city, the CDC estimated that more than 90% of COVID-19 cases in Texas and surrounding states are being caused by the Omicron variant.

The infusion clinic is a preparatory initiative for outpatient treatments that serves a limited population of qualified COVID-19 patients. The clinic is supported by the State of Texas and the City of Amarillo.