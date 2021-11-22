Amarillo Area Game Wardens Organizing for Mule Deer Saturation Patrol

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Amarillo area game wardens will dedicate extra patrol hours and state resources to the mule deer hunting season between Nov. 20 and Dec. 5.

According to TPWD, Amarillo Game Wardens will be deploying the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department airplane to spot potential violations from the air.

TPWD said Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD protocols are still in effect and local hunters who harvest mule deer and white-tailed deer in the CWD Containment Zone are required by law to bring their animals to a TPWD check station within 48 hours of harvest.

TPWD continues saying wardens will enforce a minimum antler restriction in Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Floyd, Hall, Motley, and Lynn saying a legal buck deer is defined as having an outside antler spread 20 inches or greater counties. Other violations include improperly tagged deer to more serious violations such as hunting deer at night and hunting on property without landowner consent.

TPWD said the season is open to hunters with a valid Texas hunting license and landowner permission to hunt on the property. Legal harvesting methods include the use of permitted firearms or archery equipment. The bag limit is one buck per legal hunter and does not allow the take of a mule deer doe unless a special MLD permit is obtained.

Hunting deer without prior consent from the property owner carries a punishment of a state jail felony and potential loss of hunting and fishing privileges in Texas and other US states and area-wide landowners and citizens are encouraged to report all game violations that occur.

The public can anonymously report to the Operation Game Thief hotline by calling 1-800-792-4263 (GAME).