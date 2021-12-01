Amarillo Area Foundation raises over $5 million during this year’s Panhandle Gives Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation has announced that it raised over $5 million during this year’s Panhandle Gives Campaign saying that is a record for the campaign.

The AAF said that is compared to the $3.5 million raised during the 2020 campaign.

The campaign ran from Nov. 22 through Nov. 30 and all the funds raised by the organizations stay with the organization.

Those who raise at least $250 receive a percentage match of the total amount from the Amplification Fund.

“We’re very encouraged but we keep telling ourselves we live in the most generous region of the United States our donors are so generous with the non-profits and their neighbors. We are very excited about this process moving forward. We know we’re going to see continued growth,” said Clay Stribling, President, and CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation.

The campaign aims to support, empower, and encourage collaborations among nonprofits across the Texas Panhandle.