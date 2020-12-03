Amarillo Area Foundation partners with Street Volkswagen to benefit the High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation is partnering with Street Volkswagen to “Fill the Beetle with Peanut Butter,” a food drive to benefit the High Plains Food Bank.

Amarillo Area Foundation said they will donate over $800 to purchase peanut butter for the food bank using money from the cancelled AAF-Amarillo Christmas Party.

Amarillo Area Foundation said they will use the money given out as prizes at their Christmas party to benefit the Salvation Army Christmas Tree and pick two children.