(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 6, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation has donated $10,000 through its Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to area organizations.

The AAF said it has donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army of Amarillo and another $5,000 to the American Red Cross — Panhandle Plains Chapter.

We have remained in constant communication with front-line organizations, and city and county leadership, to assess the ongoing needs of all Texas Panhandle communities affected by flooding. While short-term support has been critical, we know that long-term support for such an unprecedented event will be necessary in the days ahead. The Amarillo Area Foundation

The AAF is asking for donations to its Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to help community members who may have completely lost their homes, businesses, property, and livestock due to flooding. A link to donate can be found on the Amarillo Area Foundation website. Donations can also be made by mail to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund, 801 S. Fillmore, Suite 700, Amarillo, TX 79101.