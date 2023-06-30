AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation is donating money from their Panhandle Relief Fund to the victims who were affected by the recent flooding and tornado disasters.

Clay Stribling, the AAF president and CEO, said the Panhandle Relief Fund gives the organization the ability to distribute funds quickly to disaster victims.

“So we have the Panhandle Relief Fund that we keep going constantly so that we have the ability to respond quickly to disasters just like this,” said Stribling. “We always keep some money in there so we can quickly deploy funds to communities that are impacted by a disaster. The challenges we have had recently are just the one right after another nature with what is going on with disasters this year.”

According to Stribling, the funds are currently helping the flood victims in Hereford and Amarillo, as well as the tornado victims in Perryton and Matador. He said the money is dispersed based on community needs.

“You know a lot of times we receive money and will have an immediate need for one of the communities or we need to keep the powder dry for down the road. But also donors sometimes specify ‘Hey I want my money to go to Perryton’ or ‘I want my money to go to Hereford’ and we will always honor those requests,” Stribling said.

According to Stribling, all of the money in the fund goes directly to the affected communities.

“One hundred percent of this money goes to these communities. We take no fees, we charge no administrative overhead. All of the money that comes in goes to these communities,” he said.

Stribling said the funds will be distributed for as long as needed.

“We’re not going to artificially put an end today because we don’t know how long folks in Hereford or Amarillo, and Perryton are going to need these funds. So we try not to just say we are going to do this for six months,” expressed Stribling. “We’re going to do it as long as there are identifiable needs in these communities and that we have the funds to support.

Stribling said victims need funding today, but the communities also need funding for future disasters. He said it’s important to be there for these communities and for them to feel supported at this time, as well as having funds to support them long term.

To donate to the Panhandle Relief Fund or to donate specifically to one of the affected communities in the area, visit Amarillo Area Foundation’s website.