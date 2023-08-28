AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AT&T has partnered with Human-I-T, along with the City of Amarillo, to provide area students and families with refurbished laptops through the Amarillo Area Foundation on Monday at the Amarillo Downtown Library.

As detailed by officials with the Amarillo Area Foundation, 100 laptops are set to be donated at 11 a.m. on Monday as part of AT&T’s “nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide.”

Officials noted that in Amarillo, more than 8,000 K-12 students do not have access to the internet or computers and have limited opportunities to benefit from the online world, an issue known as the digital divide. Therefore, the AT&T Connected Learning initiative was established from 2021-2023 to provide students with affordable internet access and technological resources.

“In Amarillo, we are blazing new trails when it comes to internet connectivity and access,” said Amarillo Assistant City Manager and CIO Rich Gagnon. “From our partnership with AT&T to build a broadband network here that is robust, reliable, and future-proof, to today’s announcement providing digital access for more students, connectivity is the enabler for applications that make effective and efficient local government a reality.”

The Amarillo Area Foundation, officials noted, is also coordinating with area high school principals and counselors to assist incoming senior students who will need laptops to continue their education after high school.

“Amarillo Area Foundation is dedicated to improving education outcomes in our community and addressing digital equity for the economic health of our region,” said Keralee Clay, Senior Vice President, Amarillo Area Foundation.

“Though our students have access to Chromebooks while in school, they lose that access after graduation,” continued Clay. “We want to identify students that will need these devices to continue their education after high school whether that is college or job training programs. We are honored to work with AT&T, Human I-T, AISD, and the City of Amarillo to ensure our students have the tools they need to succeed in our ever-changing economy.”