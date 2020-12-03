Amarillo Area Foundation announces total for The Panhandle Gives campaign raising more than $3.5 million

AMARILLO, Texas — According to Clay Stribling President and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation “The Panhandle Gives” campaign has raised over $3.5 million for local non-profits.

“Always bet on our region to step up, in a year like 2020 where we’ve had so many struggle that this was the response is just amazing, it warms my heart…it makes me very proud to be from the Texas Panhandle and to serve the residents that we serve,” said Stribling.

According to Stribling there were 153 participating organizations, 23 communities were represented, 19 counties were involved in the Texas Panhandle, and more than 5,000 gifts were received.

Amarillo Area Foundation’s goal for the year was to raise $2 million.