AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Following “Giving Tuesday,” the last day of the Panhandle Gives campaign, the Amarillo Area Foundation shared its total following nine days of charitable giving in an effort to support diverse nonprofits in the Texas Panhandle.

On Wednesday, the Amarillo Area Foundation announced the total amount donated at its offices at 4 p.m.

This year’s campaign raised more than $9.6 million. This was the second year in a row that the Amarillo area Foundation surpassed its goal that was set for the campaign.

The money raised in this year’s campaign will go to nearly every county in the Texas Panhandle, said the AAF.

“Thank you is the biggest message to our community, people stepped up, the non-profits did hard work but the donors responded and I’m so appreciative to our donors,” said Clay Stribling, president and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation. “I really hope that those who might not have been involved look at this process next year because each donation you give has a little bonus added to it.”