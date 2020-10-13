Amarillo Area COVID-19 Status Level changing back to Level Red on Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level will be going back to Level Red on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The city said the Level Red status will be in effect for two weeks. After two weeks, Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) will reevaluate the Status Level based on current conditions.

APHD said is reporting a sustained increase in active COVID-19 cases and stressed local hospital capacity in the Amarillo area.

Below is the updated Amarillo Area COVID-19 Status Level Chart

The chart is available on the COA website at amarillo.gov and at amarilloalerts.com.

