Amarillo Area COVID-19 Status Level changes to Level Yellow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the City of Amarillo this morning, the Amarillo Public Health District has now moved the community to Level Yellow on the COVID-19 Status Level Chart.

From the City’s announcement:

The Amarillo community has met criteria established by the Amarillo Public Health District (APHD) to move to Level Yellow on the Amarillo Area Coronavirus (COVID-19) Status Level Chart. Effective today (March 17), Amarillo is at Level Yellow.

Every two weeks, Amarillo Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton, in consultation with the Amarillo Public Health Department and leadership from several local medical care facilities including Baptist St. Anthony’s Health System and Northwest Texas Healthcare System, reviews and recommends an Amarillo Area Coronavirus Status Level. The Status Level does not implement nor remove any restrictions put into place by the State of Texas. The Status Level provides a series of recommendations for the community to implement to continue the fight against COVID-19 in the community.

The City of Amarillo (COA) COVID-19 news conference (via ZOOM) will move to every other Wednesday. Following today’s news conference, the next COA COVID-19 news conference will be Wednesday (March 31), and will continue every other Wednesday.

For complete information on the Amarillo Area Coronavirus (COVID-19) Status Level Chart, including all color levels and criteria, go to amarilloalerts.com/statuslevel