AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In efforts to honor Earth Day on Friday, the City of Amarillo and other organizations, including the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, and the Amarillo Zoo have announced events across the community.

The City of Amarillo recognized Earth Day with a Neighborhood Cleanup Week, set to last through Friday, and set up multiple roll-off locations for trash and waste around the city.

via the City of Amarillo Facebook page

April 23

The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center announced that it will host a range of special guests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission for adults was noted as $4, and $3 for children over three years of age and adults over 60. Planned special appearances, according to the event announcement, include the Texas Master Naturalists, Panhandle Archaeological Society, The Wild Hanburys, Palo Duro Bee Club, and Kathleen Guerrero.

Also on Saturday, the Amarillo Zoo announced that it will host volunteers to clean up Thompson Park in an effort to serve the community. The event will also include crafts and other activities in the zoo, according to the announcement. Those interested can sign up by calling the Amarillo Zoo at 806-670-0792 or by email to zooeducation@amarillo.gov.

April 24

The DHDC announced that it partnered with West Texas A&M University and the American Chemical Society to celebrate Earth Day through chemistry. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24, pre-registered students will be able to explore ways to recycle, reduce, and reuse by using chemistry. Further, DHDC said that attendees will explore hands-on learning, listen to guest presentations, and participate in interactive demonstrations.

April 25

On Monday, April 25, the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association (TPAEA) announced that it will partner with Snack Pak 4 Kids to host its Spring Recycled Art Show and Earth Day Reception. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Blank Spaces Art Gallery, and the TPAEA said it would include art created from recycled materials.