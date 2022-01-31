AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Area Casa is looking to raise community awareness about the need for advocates.

“Our need for advocates is pretty intense right now,” said Kirk Daniels, Amarillo Area Casa Development Director.

Daniels on their new “CASAWARENESS” campaign that will hopefully help out their intense need for court appointed special advocates, otherwise known as “CASAS.”

“We’re just making an attempt this year to get back out to the community. We have a lot of people that we run into in our various adventures and fundraising and what not that really just don’t know what CASA does and who we stand up for and who we speak for and the work that that we do here,” said Daniels.

Daniels said they are aiming to talk to local groups, churches and businesses about what they do and the various ways they can help.

“We talk about level of involvement with CASA can be like, like our Facebook page, share our post when you see them, if you could afford to do a monthly donation, if you want to participate in a fundraiser. You can do that. If you want to sponsor an event or if you feel the need and want to volunteer yourself. We can talk to you about what our advocates do,” said Daniels.

Daniels adds that the ongoing pandemic is not stopping kids from being put into foster care, which is why they’re looking to get their numbers up.

“The situation isn’t improving at all. We need to continue to advocate for our kiddos, make sure their voices are heard and that their needs are met while they are in the system. At the end of the day, that’s what CASAS do. So if someone has a little extra time. It takes on average about five or ten hours a month to come advocate and be a CASA and speak up for a kiddo in foster care,” said Daniels.

“CASAS” works with kids ages 0 to 21 and even after they’re out of the foster care system to make sure their needs are met.

If you would like to learn more about Amarillo Area Casa and how you can help them out, click here.