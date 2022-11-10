AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Thursday announcement from Amarillo Area CASA, Inc., the organization was recently given a donation of $20,000 by the Texas Bar Foundation to support its Collaborative Family Engagement/Traveling Program.

As noted by the organization and in previous reports, AACASA works to provide children in foster care with a “Court Appointed Special Advocate” aimed at advocating for their best interests. The specially-trained advocates focus on a child or sibling group in the foster care system and make efforts to ensure that they are safe and provided with the resources needed to grow and thrive.

In the announcement, AACASA said that the funding from the Texas Bar Foundation will help the organization, “strengthen collaboration and enhance CASA advocacy by providing an increasing number of supportive people in a child’s life to positively impact their well-being.”

“We are so thankful for the support from the Texas Bar Foundation,” said Linda Coronado, Executive Director of AACASA, “It’s because of the continued generosity of our community and supporters like Texas Bar Foundation that Amarillo Area CASA can do the work we do advocating for children in foster care and their families.”

AACASA noted that the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs since its inception in 1965, and stands as the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation.

The help from the donation, according to Coronado, is consistently needed alongside an ongoing need for volunteers. More information on becoming involved with the organization is available on its website.

“We are always in need of donations to support our work, as well as more CASA volunteers to serve children and families in our community,” said Coronado, “There is no other volunteer experience like being a CASA volunteer, and I encourage anyone interested to find out more about the work we do and how you can become a part of it.”