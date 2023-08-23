AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Area CASA is hosting a beef raffle fundraiser until Sept. 25 for area kids that are in the foster care system.

Tickets for the raffle are $20 which can be purchased through PayPal, Click and Pledge, or at the Amarillo Area CASA office, located at 112 SW 8th Ave #101 in Amarillo. Those interested can also enter the raffle by hosting a CASA presentation, referring a friend to attend or completing volunteer training.

Amarillo Area CASA Recruitment and Fund Development Director Azaley Pulley said their mission is to advocate for children in the foster care system in the Panhandle.

“Right now, there’s about 820 kids in the seven counties that we serve that are in foster care. We’re only serving about 200 of them. So, there’s still so many more kids that need an advocate,” said Pulley. “All that funding is going towards us to you know, to recruit more advocates to bring more advocates in to get their trainings done, to be able to travel and visit these kids wherever they’re placed out to make sure that they are being saved.”

Pulley said that the Amarillo Area CASA serves about seven different counties in the Panhandle.

“We serve Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Hutchinson, Potter, Randall, and Swisher County,” said Pulley. “We advocate for the kids in the best interest….We want to make sure that these kids are safe at the end of the day.”

The Amarillo Area CASA is always looking for volunteers to help.

“We want to make sure that you are advocating as best for these children, as possible. Because these kids, they do really need someone at the end of the day, they kind of just get thrown in without no instructions included,” said Pulley. “We want to make sure that they’re feeling safe [and] their voices are being heard at the end of the day because, sometimes, they’re going to come back into this community and they’re going to be able to become the advocate for a kid that they once were too.”

Other upcoming events at the Amarillo Area CASA include the Cops for CASA toy drive. This event will take place from Nov. 16-18.

“We can be able to provide Christmas toys, and gifts for all of our kids who are experiencing foster care,” said Pulley.

For more information on the fundraiser and other events, check out the Amarillo Area CASA website and the Facebook page.