AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has approved the purchase of new traffic signal equipment.
The equipment will be used for a new traffic signal that will be installed at Soncy Rd. and Perry Ave.
The city said the equipment will cost a little less than $228,000.
This new equipment is part of the city’s traffic signal improvement project.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Palo Duro Lady Don basketball will compete for one of the final two playoff spots, in a 3 team tiebreaker
- Amarillo approves purchase of new traffic signal equipment
- Amarillo Police: One person shot in Thompson Park; Officers investigating two other shots fired reports
- United Way of Amarillo & Canyon helping highlight 211 on 2/11
- Randall County Senior Spelling Bee