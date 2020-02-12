Amarillo approves purchase of new traffic signal equipment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo has approved the purchase of new traffic signal equipment.

The equipment will be used for a new traffic signal that will be installed at Soncy Rd. and Perry Ave.

The city said the equipment will cost a little less than $228,000.

This new equipment is part of the city’s traffic signal improvement project.

