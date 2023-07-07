(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 7, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced on Friday by the City of Amarillo, the Polk Street Streetscape project is officially underway, set to offer a makeover to one of the historic and unique streets in the downtown area.

Officials described that the $4.5 million project will cover streetscape improvements to eight blocks of Polk Street, from 10th Avenue on the south to Second Avenue on the north.

“Polk Street is a major part of Amarillo’s history. Throughout the years, so many businesses and residents have called Polk Street home,” said Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley, “This streetscape project will help ensure that Polk Street remains an attractive and welcoming part of Amarillo’s future.”

This announcement comes after the Amarillo City Council approved the construction bid to Plains Builders in April for the project, which was part of a bond approved by voters in 2016. Previously, the design phase for the project was reported as underway in 2021 and surveys of the area impacted parking as recently as 2022.

City officials said that Polk Street improvements will bring the block faces to current Downtown Amarillo Urban Design standards and Americans with Disabilities Act standards as well as add new sidewalks, driveways, storm sewer inlet relocation, trash cans, lighting, trees and furnishings. The project has an estimated completion timeline of under two years.

“The Polk Street Streetscape project will not only modernize the look of Polk Street,” noted Kyle Schniederjan, Amarillo Director of Capital Projects Development and Engineering, “but also make the street safer with increased lighting and accessibility for all residents.”

More information and progress updates on the project can be found on the City of Amarillo website.