AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, Southwest Airlines announced that travelers will be able to take advantage of a new daily non-stop service to Denver from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, beginning on Sunday.

According to city officials, expanded service to Denver International Airport will operate on Sundays through Fridays, leaving Amarillo at 2 p.m. and arriving in Denver at 2:25 p.m. The return flight will leave Denver at 11 a.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 1:30 p.m.

Beginning on Sept. 10, the city said that flights will operate daily, including on Saturdays.

“The addition of this new daily, non-stop flight to Denver greatly expands the travel opportunities for Amarillo,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, “This is exciting news as Amarillo continues to grow economically and as far as population. These examples of growth mean our community needs more options – including travel for business and leisure. Southwest Airlines has long valued Amarillo – and once again Southwest Airlines is being responsive by providing Amarillo with even more options and availability.”

The city said that Denver is the airline’s largest operation with nearly 250 departures to nearly 90 destinations, including Amarillo. Southwest and Denver International Airport also recently opened a 16-gate expansion project, aiming to give the airline the ability to operate up to 40 gates, the most in any airport it serves.

“We are proud of the continued partnership with Southwest Airlines and excited for the nonstop flight from Amarillo to Denver,” said Jason Harrison, president and CEO of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. “The new service will not only help our community get into Colorado for personal and business travel but will allow our businesses an easy and efficient way to get to many destinations in both the Western and Eastern United States for business development and economic development growth efforts.”