Amarillo announces an alternative service delivery plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced an Alternative Service Delivery Plan, which aims to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City officials says, the plan does include changes for public interaction and city departments, but no city services will be curtailed or reduced. All city departments are following CDC guidelines for proper social distancing, sanitizing, and wearing of face masks.

“The City of Amarillo feels it necessary to take these steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our city and community,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “By limiting as much public interaction as possible and still maintaining the level of service our residents deserve and expect, we hope this will help make a difference as Amarillo continues to cope with this pandemic. It is crucial that everyone does their part to help our hospitals and health care professionals by wearing a face mask and social distancing.”

The city list it alternative service plan as quoted;

Amarillo City Hall and the Simms Municipal Building will provide limited public interaction beginning Monday (Nov. 9.) No city services will be reduced. In-person appointments are available. Curbside services will also be available, as will telephone/email and virtual capabilities. The main number for Amarillo City Hall is (806) 378-3000.

Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will establish a maximum capacity for vehicles beginning Monday (Nov. 9.) Additional vehicles are available if needed. The main number for ACT is (806) 378-3095.

The COA Community Development will operate virtual and curbside service. Coming Home participants will have in-person interactions with augmented protective services. The main number for COA Community Development is (806) 378-3098.

The COA Environmental Health Department will provide all services via digital platforms when possible.

The COA Accounting Department will rotate staff and continue to provide services to the public by phone and email.

The COA Building Safety Department will provide full permits, plan reviews and inspection service with curbside service and appointments.

The COA Capital Project Development Engineering Department will utilize phone and video conferencing.

The COA Fire Marshal Office will utilize digital online service, email and telephone.

Municipal Court: Jail release and bonds will be at 2 p.m. only. The court will allow certain dockets to appear virtually. The main number for Amarillo Municipal Court is (806) 378-3072.

The COA Planning Department will provide all usual services. Application intake will be coordinated by the Development Customer Service Coordinator and can be handled digitally.

The Amarillo Public Health Department will provide immunizations by appointment only. All other services are available on a case-by-case basis.

All Amarillo Public Library locations will offer curbside service beginning Monday (Nov. 9). Curbside service will be available between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The COA Animal Management and Welfare Department will provide curbside service and online forms for self-service. Appointments can be scheduled for surrenders and adoptions.

City parks will remain open. The COA Parks & Recreation Department will discontinue reservations and park rentals. City facilities will not be used for athletic competition. Golf courses will not conduct tournaments but will accept green fees. The Warford Activity Center will stay open for general use with no more than 10 allowed in the gym or pool. The Amarillo Zoo will be open for general use with indoor facilities closed and no groups exceeding 10.

The COA Utility Billing Department will have a mobile payment trailer and curbside payment service. The main number for COA Utility Billing is (806) 378-3030.

Vital Statistics will provide birth and death records through an online request portal and mail-in request plan. Customers can go to www.amarillo.gov and select the “How Do I link” and select “Get a Birth or Death Certificate for access to online services and applications for mail in requests.

The Amarillo Civic Center will have a phased-in closure to patrons by Nov. 27. The main number for Amarillo Civic Center is (806) 378-4297.

