Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare’s upcoming Drive-Thru Canine Vaccination Clinic location has changed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare’s upcoming free Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinics has changed location.

The city said the clinics are scheduled for the next three Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (August 21, August 28, and September 4) at the North Parking Lot of Dick Bivins Stadium. Entrance will be from Third Street.

According to the city, the first AAMW Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic resulted in almost 500 dogs vaccinated.

Vaccinations consist of the rabies vaccine and the DHPP vaccine. (DHPP is a canine vaccine that prevents distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and two types of adenovirus – hepatitis) said the city.

