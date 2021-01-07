Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare welcomes new officers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that, after six weeks of training and education preparing them for new jobs and responsibilities, five Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (Amarillo AMW) employees were presented with animal control officer badges this week, officially signifying them as Amarillo AMW officers.

“We are honored to officially recognize these individuals as AMW officers,” said Amarillo AMW Interim Director Rob Sherwin. “These individuals are the first to complete a new rigorous and extensive training academy, which included working in the field with senior AMW officers for weeks.”

The new Amarillo AMW officers are Fernando Arzabala, Andrew Crotser, Dalton George, Marie Rubright and Lindsey Wilson.

Amarillo AMW officers respond to calls for service from the public and address a variety of animal issues throughout the day.

“As improvements continue at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare, the addition of these new officers will enhance Amarillo AMW’s ability to respond and help not only Amarillo residents, but also aid the animals in our community who need shelter and care,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Congratulations to these new officers.”

“These new officers worked extremely hard to complete their training in a new process that will prepare them well to serve the public and care for the animals in our community,” said Amarillo City Councilmember Eddy Sauer. “We are excited to recognize their accomplishments as they begin serving the community.”