Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare vaccinates more than 1,000 dogs at free vaccination clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare’s Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic has vaccinated more than 1,000 dogs.

Over the two days that the clinic has operated, AAMW said it provided free vaccinations for more than 1,000 dogs.

Dogs were vaccinated for illnesses such as distemper and rabies at the Dick Bivins Stadium parking lot.

The next AAMW Canine Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic is scheduled for September 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dick Bivins Stadium parking lot.

“The response to the vaccination clinics has been much greater than anticipated. This has proven the need for canine vaccinations in our community,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley.

Vaccinations consist of the rabies vaccine and the DHPP vaccine. (DHPP is a canine vaccine that prevents distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and two types of adenovirus – hepatitis.)