Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare looking to implement surrender prevention program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s Animal Management & Welfare (AAM&W) is working to implement a program that would cut down on the number of pets surrendered by their owners.

On average, the shelter takes in anywhere from 50 to 60 pet surrenders each day. On top of the other animals the shelter takes in, they need a little help.

If implemented, the surrender prevention program would help save the lives of countless pets here in the city. The program is still about six months out.

AAM&W Director, Dr. Kathryn Wrubel, said for the program to become a reality, they would likely need a grant. She said at this stage, surrender prevention would likely be a volunteer effort.

“What we would like to do in cases of people surrendering their own animals is have the ability for them to meet with a surrender prevention counselor who could talk to them about different options and what their challenges are,” Dr. Wrubel said.

She said the program exactly what Amarillo needs and people who come in to surrender pets are not usually bad people—but they might be facing tough circumstances

“A lot of people do surrender animals for reasons that may be short term things or things that we can help with. So this would allow us if a person for example, can’t afford food for a period of time to help them get pet food or if they need special medical care in certain conditions, then we could help with that,” Dr. Wrubel added.

Any necessary board or city council approval would have to take place first.

“People get in all kinds of situations that happen and so trying to understand that be less judgmental and really try to foster the best outcome for them and their pets, especially if they’re wanting to keep them,” Dr. Wrubel continued, “and there’s some temporary barriers that we could help with if we’re able to get a grant.”

The surrender prevention program is not the only change Dr. Wrubel hopes to make at the shelter. She is also aiming to turn AAM&W into a managed intake shelter—which would allow them to make individual appointments for owner surrenders.

As MyHighPlains previously reported, AAM&W is also beginning construction on a quarantine and observation building, which will house a second veterinarian’s office. That groundbreaking will take place next week.

