Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare gains new interim director

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced today that Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) will now have Rob Sherwin as interim director.

Officials say Sherwin arrives in Amarillo with more than 32 years of experience in law enforcement and animal services. Sherwin began his career at the Dallas Police Department in 1986 and rose to the rank of deputy chief, overseeing the Crimes Against Persons Division.

Sherwin was also assigned to Dallas Animal Services as an advisor and also served as acting director. He remained at Dallas Animal Services until accepting a police chief position in Forney in Jan. 2017. He was interim police chief for the City of Keene from Jan. 2020 until April 2020.

“There are great employees working for AAMW, and they are dedicated to the combined mission of public safety regarding stray animals and compassionate care for the animals we have here at the shelter,” said Sherwin. “I look forward to the opportunity for rapid improvements and operational updates, and it is exciting to see such potential in AAMW.”

City Manager Jared Miller said Sherwin is already making a positive impact at AAMW.

“Rob is incredibly skilled and qualified to lead AAMW and to make a difference in the community,” Miller said. “He has a diverse background in leadership, not only as far as animal management, but also as far as implementing a vision for AAMW to become the best animal shelter in the state.”

“We are excited for what Rob brings to the table. He has a wealth of leadership, knowledge and expertise that will elevate Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare to new levels.”