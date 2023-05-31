AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the summer months approach, summer hours for the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare Department will be implemented starting on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the department will have summer hours of operation beginning Tuesday. The department’s summer hours are:
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday;
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday;
- Closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, visit the Animal Management and Welfare Department’s website.
