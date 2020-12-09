Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare debuts daily report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced that a new tool to provide information regarding the animal population in the community is now available.

On Tuesday through Saturday, the City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) Department said it will be producing the AAMW Daily Report Card – a snapshot of data from the AAMW shelter.

The AAMW Daily Report Card will be online at the AAMW website – amw.amarillo.gov.

“The AAMW Daily Report Card is a quick and convenient way to keep the public informed and provide accurate information,” said AAMW Interim Director Rob Sherwin. “The AAMW Daily Report Card includes several categories, including the number of animal adoptions and rescues on a daily basis.”

“It is important that the public has access to reliable information regarding the animal population in the Amarillo community, and this is one way to do that.”

The AAMW Daily Report Card, said the city, will include statistics such as the daily number of dogs and cats housed at the AAMW shelter, how many animals surrendered at the AAMW shelter, and the number of animals euthanized.

“Caring for animals and keeping the public safe are our top priorities at AAMW,” Sherwin said. “We can help maintain these goals by keeping the public informed – and this is how the AAMW Daily Report Card can help.”