Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare changes policy for dog intakes due to distemper outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Animal Management &Welfare Department (AAMW) reports it is temporarily changing its intake policy for dogs due to a community-wide distemper outbreak.

AAMW said this goes into effect starting July 26, saying it will not be able to accept dogs surrendered by their owners or conduct in-person dog adoptions.

These temporary changes in AAMW policy do not apply to cats. Canine distemper cannot be transmitted to cats or humans said AAMW.

“Canine distemper is highly contagious. Here at the shelter we have had one confirmed case of distemper in a dog that was picked up as a stray. We must closely manage the intake of all dogs into the shelter to ensure that all steps are taken to prevent the continued spread of canine distemper in the shelter,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley