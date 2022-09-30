AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare department announced that the department will offer residents free pet microchips throughout the month of October.

According to a news release, the department is providing the service as part of the Maddie’s Fund organization’s “Return to Home Challenge.” Officials said that microchips provide owners “valuable information” so a lost animal can be returned to its owner.

“One of the more effective ways to return a lost pet to its owner is for the pet to be microchipped,” said AAMW Outreach Manager Kayla Sell. “Microchipping is a quick and easy process for a dog or cat. If a pet gets lost, microchipping can identify the animal so the owner can be contacted.”

Officials said appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcomed. The release said the process takes less than five minutes. For more information on Maddie’s Fund, visit its website.