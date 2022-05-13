AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) Department informed the Amarillo community Friday that the animal surrender ordinances and policies at AAMW have not changed.

AAMW reported that a recent social media post from a nonprofit organization “incorrectly stated that a change in a city ordinance went into effect May 9.” AAMW stated that its surrender policies, which explained that when an animal is surrendered, the owner can choose whether the animal will be eligible for adoption, has not changed.

“We want Amarillo citizens to have true and accurate information so that they can make informed decisions regarding their pets,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “Owners need to know what their options are when surrendering a pet to AAMW. Adoption is certainly one of those options. We encourage anyone interested in adopting a pet to go online or contact AAMW for all the necessary information on how to adopt.”

AAMW reminded the public that many animals are still available for adoption, including animals that have been surrendered by their owners.

More information on animals that are up for adoption including pictures and bios can be found on the AAMW website.