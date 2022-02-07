AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) Department recently released information about a recent partnership the department came into with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM) in Amarillo.

According to a news release, the partnership between the two entities is aimed to provide the Texas Tech students with various educational resources, as well as “hands-on, high-quality care of shelter pets.” The school will also increase the department’s medical capabilities.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity for AAMW,” Victoria Medley, the director of the department, said in the release. “We are excited to be partnering with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. It will mean so much for the Amarillo community, as well as for the pets in our care. This partnership will pay dividends, as many of these young men and women will one day use the skills they hone here at AAMW to serve the animals and people of the Texas Panhandle, West Texas and the surrounding areas.”

The partnership between the school and the department includes a clinical rotation program at the department’s facility, providing physical examinations and basic bloodwork to start, and eventually providing enhanced care as well as necessary surgeries, including spay and neuters.

“As one of the SVM Core Values, community is a foundation of our program. The city of Amarillo and this community make it all possible,” Clayton Cobb, an assistant professor of general veterinary practice at the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, said in the release. “Our goal is to form veterinary students that can help communities like Amarillo. Without the AAMW, we could not achieve this goal and we hope to provide a source of aid and enthusiasm to all people and pets of the Panhandle.