AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare Department announced Monday that it will be expanding its rescue partnerships with area animal welfare organizations and groups.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials said this gives a chance for the department to “proactively address pet overpopulation throughout the community.” While it was previously run by the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, this new rescue program will expand its outreach to additional local and regional rescue communities.

“There are many organizations in Amarillo that serve and care for animals and share AAMW’s goal of finding positive outcomes for Amarillo’s homeless pet population,” AAMW Director Victoria Medley said in the release. “By increasing our partnerships with such rescue organizations, we will be able to help more animals and better serve the citizens of Amarillo.”

Those organizations interested in partnering with the department can email amwrescue@amarillo.gov.