Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has hosted a new volunteer program for individuals to take care of animals at city shelter.

Kayla Sell, outreach manager, said, “So we’re super excited to bring back our volunteer program, and bring together like minded people who are passionate about animals to come help our shelter pets, walking them and playing with them, things that the dogs need really to stay healthy.”

Sell explains how the program had started on March 21 of this year, and will be having bi-monthly orientations for volunteers. Head to the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare website to sign up for the program.