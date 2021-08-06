Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare still not accepting dogs surrendered by owners during distemper outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is still not accepting dogs surrendered by their owners or conducting in-person dog adoptions.

“Currently our community is experiencing a large outbreak of distemper mainly in animals that aren’t vaccinated we have had, we did have a stray animal that came in that tested positive and then once we discovered that we have had a hundred positive cases,” said Victoria Medley, Director of AAW&M.

Medley added the outbreak has spread among animals as far as Fort Worth and El Paso.

The best defense for you pet is to have them vaccinated.

These is no timeline for when the shelter will re-instate its dog intake policy.